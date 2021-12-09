Oppenheimer Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $580.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.84.

COST stock opened at $530.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $560.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

