Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SEPJF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spectris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

SEPJF opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. Spectris has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

