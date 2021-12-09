Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 41.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,864,000 after buying an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after buying an additional 320,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.83%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

