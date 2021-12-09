Ciena’s (CIEN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CIEN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. Ciena has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $120,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 43.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after acquiring an additional 719,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after buying an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,399,000 after purchasing an additional 386,032 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.