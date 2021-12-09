Wolfe Research Lowers New York Times (NYSE:NYT) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYT opened at $46.82 on Monday. New York Times has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in New York Times by 186.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 80.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter worth $34,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

