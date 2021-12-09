The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $39.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KR. UBS Group increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $42.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.