Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 28.25.

Shares of BLZE opened at 24.09 on Monday. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 18.23 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

