Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SUMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $55,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after buying an additional 4,839,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after buying an additional 3,367,076 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after buying an additional 2,844,440 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,158 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

