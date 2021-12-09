Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 5,800 ($76.91) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AHT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,280 ($70.02) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($73.86) to GBX 5,850 ($77.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($70.95) to GBX 5,700 ($75.59) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,800 ($76.91).

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 6,436 ($85.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,035.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,627.87. The firm has a market cap of £28.71 billion and a PE ratio of 34.89. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,233 ($42.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,448.22 ($98.77).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

