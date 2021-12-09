WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth $216,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

