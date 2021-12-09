Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $17.70

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $18.95. Marqeta shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 56,167 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

