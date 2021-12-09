CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up to $10.22

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $11.00. CommScope shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 53,154 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.
In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth $5,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.