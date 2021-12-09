CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up to $10.22

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $11.00. CommScope shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 53,154 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth $5,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

