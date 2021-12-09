Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $212.04

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $212.04 and last traded at $211.93, with a volume of 1373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.40.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.93 and its 200-day moving average is $196.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

