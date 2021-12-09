Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.05, but opened at $28.50. Couchbase shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 1,907 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

