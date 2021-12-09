iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.92

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.92 and last traded at $66.92, with a volume of 123100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

