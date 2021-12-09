MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $380.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MarketAxess is experiencing market share gains across all credit products and geographic regions. The company enters into strategic alliances and acquisitions that enables it to enter new markets and, launch new products or services. The company's Open Trading platform is also benefiting from automation in trading. It enjoys strong liquidity position and continuous growth in free cash flow with the help of which the company can prudently deploy capital. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, bond trading volumes of this operator of electronic bond trading platform are suffering low levels of credit market volatility. With the economic revival this year, bond trading somewhat tapered down, which weighs on commission revenues. Escalating costs are rising and can put pressure on its margins.”

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.33.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $384.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.67 and its 200-day moving average is $434.84. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $341.50 and a 52 week high of $601.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $5,563,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.0% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

