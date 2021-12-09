UBS Group Initiates Coverage on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.47% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.38.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $228.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $152.93 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

