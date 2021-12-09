Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. Butterfly Network has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 694.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

