Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $132.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $132.00 price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.39. Apple has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $175.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.