DX (Group) (LON:DX) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

DX (Group) (LON:DX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of DX stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £146.29 million and a PE ratio of 11.09. DX has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.95.

Get DX (Group) alerts:

In other news, insider Lloyd Dunn acquired 529,801 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £95,364.18 ($126,460.92).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.