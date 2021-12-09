HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 480 ($6.37) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 390 ($5.17). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.23) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 450 ($5.97) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.03) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 487.75 ($6.47).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 439.65 ($5.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 419.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.38. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 344.46 ($4.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.13). The company has a market capitalization of £89.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($222,455.93).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

