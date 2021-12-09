British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) received a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.98) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,553.22 ($47.12).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,682.50 ($35.57) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($39.27). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,575.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,681.22.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

