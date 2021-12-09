Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mind Gym (LON:MIND)

Mind Gym (LON:MIND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.92) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s current price.
Mind Gym stock opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.22) on Tuesday. Mind Gym has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 206 ($2.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £167.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175.20.
About Mind Gym
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.