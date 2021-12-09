Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mind Gym (LON:MIND)

Mind Gym (LON:MIND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.92) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s current price.

Mind Gym stock opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.22) on Tuesday. Mind Gym has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 206 ($2.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £167.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175.20.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

