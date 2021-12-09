Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 134.08.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 122.12 on Monday. Rivian has a 12-month low of 95.20 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

