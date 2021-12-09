Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 134.08.
Shares of RIVN stock opened at 122.12 on Monday. Rivian has a 12-month low of 95.20 and a 12-month high of 179.47.
Rivian Company Profile
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
