Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $15.11 on Monday. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

