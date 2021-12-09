Morgan Stanley Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $66.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYF. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $47.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.