SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $83.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLG. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

