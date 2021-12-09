SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $83.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLG. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.
Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49.
In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
About SL Green Realty
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.