Tufin Software Technologies’ (TUFN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

TUFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NYSE TUFN opened at $8.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $300.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.57. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

