Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Hold

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CenterPoint is investing substantially for upgrading its infrastructure and improving reliability. The company plans to spend $18 billion on infrastructure upgrades which is expected to witness a compound annual rate-based growth rate of approximately 11% through 2025. It remains focused on strengthening its electric deliverybusiness and has a planned sustainable capital investmentof $23 billion through 2030. The company boasts a solid solvency position in the near term. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a winter storm event in February caused severe disruptions to its customers and markets, which may continue to have negative financial impacts on the company in the near term. Also, it’s trailing 12-month P/B ratio indicates a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for investors’ concern.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

