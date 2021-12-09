Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$11.50

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPG. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. The company had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

