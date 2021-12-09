CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Now Covered by Itau BBA Securities

Equities research analysts at Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

CINT stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. CI&T has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

