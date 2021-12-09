Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BY stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

