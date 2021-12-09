Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $240.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Shares of BCS opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. Barclays has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 6.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Barclays by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

