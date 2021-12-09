Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.56.

NYSE BIG opened at $44.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Big Lots by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Big Lots by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

