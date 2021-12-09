Desjardins Raises Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$150.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

BMO opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $112.56. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

