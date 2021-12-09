Desjardins Raises Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$150.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.
BMO opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $112.56. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
