KeyCorp Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $255.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $244.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.94.

Shares of AVB opened at $245.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $154.84 and a 1 year high of $247.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,577,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,573,000 after buying an additional 130,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

