Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,436,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,008,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.