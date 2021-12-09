Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,436,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,008,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.