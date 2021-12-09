ABB (NYSE:ABB) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE ABB opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. ABB has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABB will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ABB by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after buying an additional 1,198,695 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after buying an additional 676,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ABB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after buying an additional 257,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ABB by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,375,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after buying an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ABB by 187.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.