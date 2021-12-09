Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) & Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:DBDR) Critical Review

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:DBDR) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Blucora -2.23% 21.81% 6.87%

This table compares Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and Blucora’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.34 million N/A N/A Blucora $754.95 million 1.11 -$342.76 million ($0.42) -40.83

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blucora.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and Blucora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blucora 0 0 3 0 3.00

Blucora has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.11%. Given Blucora’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blucora beats Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in March 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

