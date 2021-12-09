Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.86.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

