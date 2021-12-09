JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.01) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.43) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.45) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.87 ($8.85).

SHA stock opened at €7.43 ($8.34) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($12.70) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($18.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.32.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

