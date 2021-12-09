Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.86) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TKO opened at GBX 160 ($2.12) on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of GBX 77.50 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.45). The stock has a market cap of £454.33 million and a P/E ratio of 24.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.