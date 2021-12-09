Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.01% from the company’s previous close.

LON SLP opened at GBX 89 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sylvania Platinum has a twelve month low of GBX 72 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £242.96 million and a PE ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.16.

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.29), for a total value of £120,037.50 ($159,179.82). Also, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.41), for a total value of £19,807.16 ($26,265.96).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

