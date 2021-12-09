Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($7.09) to GBX 630 ($8.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 579.60 ($7.69).

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 547 ($7.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 539.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 537.02. Paragon Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 429.14 ($5.69) and a one year high of GBX 578 ($7.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,196 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,812.60).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

