Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.54

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$72.54 and last traded at C$72.54, with a volume of 14103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.20.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$76.00 price objective on Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.58.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

In other Stantec news, Director Theresa Jang purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$989,039.17. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total value of C$136,970.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,829,117.68. Insiders have sold 7,466 shares of company stock valued at $533,465 in the last quarter.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

