Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $141.51

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.51 and last traded at $140.83, with a volume of 1458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $6,362,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $82,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after buying an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after buying an additional 375,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

