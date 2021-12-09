Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.14

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.14 and last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 5343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $4,891,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 10.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

