Rightmove (LON:RMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $772.40

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 772.40 ($10.24) and last traded at GBX 771.40 ($10.23), with a volume of 491775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 756 ($10.03).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.60) to GBX 753 ($9.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.36) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 626.86 ($8.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 715.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 684.79.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.26), for a total value of £2,140,563.58 ($2,838,567.27).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

