ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.11

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 37623431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $2,206,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,738,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,458,441. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 707.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at $2,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 142.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at $15,530,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ContextLogic by 50.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

