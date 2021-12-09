Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT Raised to C$2.00

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$0.20 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

TREVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

